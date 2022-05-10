Harry Kane rareities to go on show at Museum of London

Arsenal fans may joke about the emptiness of Harry Kane’s trophy cabinet - but the accolades of the England captain are set to go on display in a museum.

The Museum of London has launched Harry Kane: I want to play football, a display that will be on show from May 21 until December.

While a World Cup or Premier League winners medal will not be featured, Spurs fans can enjoy personal items, family photos and iconic objects to document the life of the number 10.

There will also be room for his glittering collection of personal trophies, including captains armbands, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, shirts from: England, Leyton Orient, Millwall and, of course, Tottenham Hotspur.

Also on display will be the MBE he won for ‘services to sport’ in 2019 after his World Cup exploits.

Kane said: "The Museum of London got in touch and wanted a Londoner to inspire young children to be their best so I am delighted to have all my memorabilia on show, with trophies, shirts, golden boots and some personal pieces which haven't been seen publicly before.

"I’ve got three kids now so I know how important it is to inspire the younger generation and help them understand how far you can go with hard work, dedication and self-belief.

"The display runs until the World Cup and is free to enter so I'd encourage everyone to go down and see it if they have the chance.

“There are some really special items in there – from my World Cup golden boot and MBE to the shirt and armband from my first game as England captain – which mean a lot to me."

Alongside personal items, the display will include a changing room space where visitors can listen to Kane’s pre-match playlist. There will be an interactive area where visitors can learn more about who has inspired him and share their own hopes and dreams.

A programme of activities for families and children is also planned to run alongside the free display to engage young people across the country.

Exhibition curator Zeynep Kuşsan said: “Harry Kane grew up in London, and worked his way through grassroots football. It’s important to highlight this story and how important work is at grassroots.”

For more information, visit www.museumoflondon.org.uk