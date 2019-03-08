Search

'Terrifying' Hatton Garden jewellery heist sees knife-wielding robbers tie worker to chair then steal £70,000

PUBLISHED: 12:03 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 06 June 2019

Police are appealing for information after a

Police are appealing for information after a "high value" heist at a Hatton Garden jewellers. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Knife-wielding robbers burst into a Clerkenwell jewellers and tied the worker to a chair before making off with more than £70,000 worth of goods.

Police appealing for information on the "high-value" heist at a Hatton Garden jewellers on March 7 have released images of two suspects they want to trace.

The robbers came calling for the worker's father and, on realising he wasn't there, they pushed and threatened her with a knife - demanding keys to the safe.

They tied her to a chair when she refused then ransacked the building, looting diamonds, rings and other jewels worth about £70,000, plus £4,000 from the till.

Det Cons Alina Blain, leading the investigation, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim involved and one which she has to re-live every time she comes to work.

"We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are very keen to speak to these two men or anyone who thinks they may be able to identify them."

Both men are described as being in their 20s to early 30s, white with tanned skin and spoke with a European accent.

One of the suspects wore a hat and glasses, had a beard and moustache and was of slim build. The other suspect had long brown hair, was clean shaven and of slim build.

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 3196/07MAR19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

