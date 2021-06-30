Published: 12:47 PM June 30, 2021

Volunteer Suchita Rana (left) registers Rosa Treveni for her jab at the Emirates Stadium mass vaccination centre - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

Nearly 9,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Emirates stadium last weekend - with an average of one jab being delivered every 20 seconds while the four-day pop-up was open.

Free stadium tours of the world-famous home of Arsenal FC were on offer to everyone getting a jab.

The event #GunnerGetJabbed ran from June 25 to June 28, and was organised by Islington Council, Islington GP Federation, and Arsenal Football Club.

The Emirates Stadium clinic is now closed, but there are plenty of options available for people who need to get vaccinated in Islington.

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Islington Council’s acting director for public health, said: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated team of volunteers and staff, who made it possible for thousands of people to get their jabs at the Emirates Stadium pop-up clinic.

“We have been able to get through the pandemic so far because we are all Islington, and because at difficult times we come together to pull through.

"These four days have been the perfect example of that, with volunteers from across the borough working together to help get so many people vaccinated."

Linzi Roberts-Egan, chief executive of Islington Council, added: “To have vaccinated so many people in such a short time is nothing short of incredible, and it was such a slick, well-organised event with an amazing buzz from the crowd."

Through the National Booking System it is possible to book vaccine appointments at:

The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, N1 0QH

The Arc Centre, St Paul Street N1 7DF

Well Pharmacy, Junction Road, N19 5QT

GPs may also book appointments for patients at:

Bingfield Primary Care Centre, 8 Bingfield Street, N1 0AL

Hanley Primary Care Centre, 51 Hanley Road, N4 3DU

The council has also teamed up with local NHS partners and University College Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to make it easier for people to get an appointment for their first dose, by providing community pop-up clinics until the end of July.

Further details on walk-in vaccination clinics in Islington and nearby boroughs can be found here.