News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Health

Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:36 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 4:37 PM June 3, 2021
A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway

A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

A baby girl who was taken to hospital from an Archway home has died, police have said.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was at the scene around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 2) and several emergency vehicles were spotted.

The police confirmed the sad news on Wednesday night.

A Met spokesperson said: “The baby was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she sadly died.”

The death is being treated as unexplained. 

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
 

London Ambulance Service
Archway News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police

Knife Crime

Man dies after Essex Road daylight stabbing

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
vaccines

Data

'Indian variant' of Covid-19 found in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The cordon at City Road in Islington on Sunday, May 23.

Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Over £400,000 of suspected criminal cash was seized by the Organised Crime Partnership

£200,000 cash seized at Islington flat in EncroChat drugs probe

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon