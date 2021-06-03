Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died

Published: 4:36 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM June 3, 2021

A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

A baby girl who was taken to hospital from an Archway home has died, police have said.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was at the scene around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 2) and several emergency vehicles were spotted.

The police confirmed the sad news on Wednesday night.

A Met spokesperson said: “The baby was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she sadly died.”

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

