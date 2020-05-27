Search

Advanced search

Covid-19 patient beats odds after life-support machine nearly turned off three times – and then gets engaged

PUBLISHED: 19:03 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 27 May 2020

Patrick Galloway. Picture: Patrick Galloway

Patrick Galloway. Picture: Patrick Galloway

Archant

A man beat Covid-19 and the odds after his life-support machine was nearly switched off three times while he was in an induced coma – and then his girlfriend of 30 years proposed to him.

Patrick Galloway and Cynthia Palmer. Picture: Courtesy of Patrick Galloway and Cynthia PalmerPatrick Galloway and Cynthia Palmer. Picture: Courtesy of Patrick Galloway and Cynthia Palmer

Patrick Galloway, of Alexander Road in Archway, said “yes” to Cynthia Palmer and now intends to marry her at the earliest opportunity.

Patrick, 56, was admitted to the Whittington Hospital due to difficulty breathing and went into an induced coma from March 23 to April 27.

During this period he was also transferred to University College Hospital because his condition continued to deteriorate.

Patrick told the Gazette: “I feel lucky. I feel extremely grateful to all the hospital staff because what they did for me is just beyond belief – they never gave up. I owe them so much”.

You may also want to watch:

He started to cry, adding: “When I came out of the coma I couldn’t walk, sit up or speak.”

Reflecting on her fiancé’s battle with the virus, Cynthia, 51, said: “It was the worst time of my life. I couldn’t sleep at night because they said: ‘If he takes a turn for the worse expect a phone call any time’. One day a doctor phoned me and said Patrick’s still on a ventilator but his eyes have opened.”

Patrick added: “When I woke up I had so many hallucinations, I didn’t know reality. I dreamed I was on a boat and dived off and hit my head, and that somebody burgled my house and my girlfriend had to run for her life. It was scary. [...]

“One of the first things she said [after he regained consciousness] was: ‘Will you marry me’. I’m not going to let another day pass, as soon as I can get married I will. One thing this has taught me is don’t leave anything until tomorrow, because I was fine the day before and [Covid-19 nearly] took my life away.”

Patrick’s father Oscar, 84 – a church organist and retired bus driver who lived in Sheffield – had Alzheimer’s and died while he was in the coma.

Patrick is a former glazier who hasn’t worked since undergoing triple heart bypass surgery in 2008, and Cynthia is a beautician.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Title-winning footage to stir up magical memories for Middlesex old boy Franklin

Middlesex captain James Franklin celebrates winning the 2016 county championship title (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24