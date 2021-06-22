Published: 1:30 PM June 22, 2021

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus gets a Covid-19 jab from a frontline member of staff at an Islington vaccination centre - Credit: Islington Council

Everyone who gets at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium this weekend will be offered a complimentary all-access behind-the-scenes tour.

At the event - Gunner Get Jabbed - the site will offer first dose only Covid-19 vaccinations between 8am and 8pm from Friday June 25 to Monday June 28.

Anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet been vaccinated is invited to either book a slot in advance or to come on the day to get a walk-in appointment, subject to availability.

Thousands of vaccinations are expected to be given at the event organised by Islington Council, the Islington GP Federation and Arsenal Football Club, with all attending receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

You do not have to be registered with a GP to get the vaccine at the pop-up, and you will not be asked for your immigration status.

To book see gunnergetjabbed.eventbrite.co.uk.