Coronavirus: Islington UNISON calls for all care workers to get full sick and isolation pay

PUBLISHED: 17:14 02 June 2020

Care home stock image. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Care home stock image. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Islington Council has backed Unison’s calls for care workers to be guaranteed full pay for “sickness and isolation” – but says central government must foot the tab.

Jane Doolan, branch secretary of Islington UNISON. Picture: Polly HancockJane Doolan, branch secretary of Islington UNISON. Picture: Polly Hancock

This comes after the government announced a £600m “infection control fund” on May 15, from which 75% is ring-fenced for efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in care homes.

Thirty-three people have died with coronavirus in Islington care homes as of May 22, according to weekly ONS figures released on June 2.

Unison suggested the council could use its share of this cash to guarantee the sick and isolation pay – there are 16 care homes in the borough and the town hall only runs three, so its share is £845,176.

The trade union’s Islington branch has called for the local authority to become “one of the first councils in London to guarantee full pay for sickness and isolation for all staff in contracted care homes and all contracted homecare agencies”.

It also says sick and isolation pay should be provided for those working at privately owned care homes in the borough.

Unison says the launch of the government’s track and track system makes it more pressing workers are guaranteed sick pay, in case they’re asked to isolate.

You may also want to watch:

Five private firms run 13 care homes in Islington, each has its own policies related to sickness, absence and sickness pay.

As a minimum, each pays statutory sick pay which is just £95.85 per week.

Jane Doolan, Islington Unison branch secretary says: “Full sick and self-isolation pay is not just a trade union position. It’s about saving the lives of care workers, service users and residents as well as the wider community, by stopping transmission of the virus.”

Islington’s health and social care lead Cllr Janet Burgess said: “For years, carers have been the unsung heroes of our nation – it has taken this coronavirus crisis to finally shine a light on the tremendous work they do alongside the rightly-praised NHS.

“Particularly during this pandemic, carers are literally putting their lives on the line in order to look after some of our most frail and vulnerable citizens, in difficult and doubtless mentally stressful circumstances. They deserve full sick pay [...] but this is only possible with adequate government funding. This government needs to recognise the importance of social care and fully fund the service.

“I will be writing to Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP to back Unison’s calls to give us the funding so that we can give carers in these settings the reassurance they absolutely deserve.”

When the “infection control fund” was launched, Mr Hancock said: “From the very start of this outbreak, we have been working to protect our brilliant social care workforce and the most vulnerable in our society.

“Our package sets out clearly the extra steps local councils and care homes should be taking as we stamp out the spread of this virus.”

The Gazette has approached the department for health and social care for further comment.

