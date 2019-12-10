Search

Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust wins award for its work supporting members of armed forces

PUBLISHED: 13:26 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 10 December 2019

Sue Ferrier and Muazzam Khokher, right, receiving the award,

Sue Ferrier and Muazzam Khokher, right, receiving the award,

Archant

The NHS mental health trust in Islington has been recognised by the Ministry of Defence for its work supporting the armed forces community.

Camden and Islington Foundation Trust was one of 34 employers across the country to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award, which commends the work of organisations who deliver forces-friendly initiatives.

C&I won for the work of the veterans' mental health transition, intervention and liaison (TIL) service and complex treatment service (CTS), which provide assessments to ex-serving members of the forces.

The CTS provides a range of intensive care and treatment for people with military related complex mental health difficulties, many of whom have experienced trauma.

The award was presented at a ceremony in the Cavalry and Guards Club, Piccadilly, by Brigadier Andrew Wright, Commodore David Elford and Air Vice Marshal Ranald Munro, representing all three military services.

Dr Sue Ferrier from the trust said: "We are proud of our commitment to our diverse workforce, maximising the contributions of all our employees to deliver the best quality of care for our clients."

