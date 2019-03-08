Autism in hospital: Charity partner with Whittington Health to improve hospital experience of kids with autism

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A Muswell Hill charity is working with the Whittington Hospital to improve the how young people with autism experience healthcare.

Ambitious About Autism has launched a 12-month initiative with the Whittington Health NHS Trust who run the hosppital to monitor autistic patients are treated.

After winning funding from the Health Foundation, the charity will help the hospital trust by arrying out a review of complaints and incidents involving autistic patients and running surveys of autistic people, their families and medics to understand how to improve the patient and staff experience.

The scheme will be led by a panel of young autistic people from north London who will meet regularly to discuss the issues.

Jolanta Lasota, the charity's chief exec, said: "Social and communication differences can mean that autistic people find it more difficult to discuss medical problems - which can lead to serious health risks if not picked up by healthcare professionals. Understanding and tackling these barriers is key to solving this serious problem."

If you are an autistic young person aged 16-25 from the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Barnet, Enfield or Haringey, you can apply to be on the panel by visiting ambitiousaboutautism.org.uk/age-16-25/health-panel