Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Covid-19 admissions at Whittington Hospital peaked a month ago

PUBLISHED: 17:05 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 29 April 2020

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Archant

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to the Whittington Hospital peaked a month ago, newly released figures show.

Papers published by the Whittington Health NHS Trust suggest the number of confirmed Covid-19 inpatient admissions peaked in the week of March 29, when there were more than 80 new cases.

But there were fewer than 30 Covid-19 patients admitted in the week ending April 19.

The number of confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases at the hospital has dropped below 100 as of Wednesday last week.

The report notes: “The maximum surge in Covid-19 admissions was in the week ending [March 29] with the peak of Covid-19 swab negative high probability cases a week later. [...]

“The Trust staff have delivered a major patient-focused transformation of services in a very short time in order to provide the best care possible for a surge of admissions of patients with Covid-19.”

It says 400 people have been admitted to the Whittington with Covid-19 symptoms and, of these, 323 have tested positive for the virus.

You may also want to watch:

There is a “high clinical probability” a further 77 patients have coronavirus, and these people have been cared for as though they it.

Some 232 patients with “Covid-19 type illness” have been discharged from the hospital since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 45 coronavirus patients have been cared for in the Whittington’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of these 16 are women and 29 are men, and the average age is 66.

Fifteen coronavirus patients have been readmitted to the hospital after being discharged.

The Trust’s chief exec Siobhan Harrington states: “During the pandemic, there has been a very different experience in [emergency department] with the number of attendances reducing dramatically and the trust concentrating on ensuring patient safety. In March, there were 6,565 A&E attendances which was 3,155 attendances lower than 12 months ago in March 2019.”

As of Wednesday 97 have died with Covid-19 at the hospital.

The report also highlights a “never event” – the kind of mistake that should never happen – occurred in April “where a patient was unintentionally connected to air instead of oxygen in the emergency department”.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Neutral venues ‘should be considered’ say police

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Arsenal’s Maier making best of ‘very difficult time’

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus: Covid-19 admissions at Whittington Hospital peaked a month ago

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney
Drive 24