Coronavirus: Age UK Islington to check in on elderly after increase in calls from concerned users

PUBLISHED: 12:25 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 19 March 2020

Age UK Islington has launched Wellbeing Calls to check in on people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA Images/Jonathan Brady

A leading older people’s charity has set up a check-in service after an increase in calls from users wondering how they will access food and supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Age UK Islington says its helpline has been inundated with older people concerned about government social distancing measures for over 70s and those with underlying health conditions.

It has also had a massive influx of people wanting to help out, and so has set up a Wellbeing Calls service for volunteers to check in on people.

A spokesperson said: “We’re advising people to prepare and ensure they have sufficient supplies – for food, warmth and medical supplies, and providing guidance to help them do this.

“We’re asking people to draw on local support where possible - perhaps a friend or family member can help them set up online shopping, to top up their utility pre-payment card or ensure that they can collect their medication.”

People can also ring the helpline for advice.

Age UK Islington has stopped its Get Together activities but will continue to provide information and guidance about resources people can use to keep active and engaged at home.

For the latest coronavirus news from Islington and across London visit our coronavirus page here and join our Facebook group here.

