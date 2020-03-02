Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys' School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2 Archant

An Old Street school says none of the students self-isolating after returning from a ski trip to northern Italy have yet tested positive for coronavirus.

Central Foundation Boys' School said results had been returned for a third of the group who are at home after the half-term trip to Aprica in Lombardy - one of the two worst affected regions along with Veneto.

Head Jamie Brownhill said: "I would like to thank all parents for their support, at what, I know, is a very anxious time for us all.

"I have to report that the response of the students has been mature and demonstrates care for their fellow pupils and their teachers.

"Our thoughts are with those attendees of the ski trip who are currently 'self-isolated' at home. We have received news of the results of a third of the coronavirus tests that are currently scheduled for these students. They have all been negative in respect of the virus, which is a great relief, of course.

"Moving forward, we will await news of all of the tests, before our 'self-isolating' students return to School."

Mr Brownhill said it would help "enormously" if all students had hand sanitiser with them, washed their hands before leaving for school and used their own equipment.

As of Sunday 35 people in the UK had tested positive for coronavirus, of 11,750 tested.

Italy has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia. The Civil Protection Authority said on Sunday the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases. Thirty-four people have died.

The government has placed 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto - the worst affected regions - on lockdown. Aprica is not one of those towns, but the government has advised anyone returning from northern Italy to self-isolate if they develop symptoms, however mild.