Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: City of London Academy Highgate Hill says there is 'nothing to worry about' as staff member self-isolates

PUBLISHED: 17:52 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 10 March 2020

People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: PA

People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

An Archway secondary school has reassured parents and carers there is nothing to worry about after asking a member of staff to self-isolate.

Embed:

City of London Academy Highgate Hill, formerly Mount Carmel Catholic College for Girls, wrote to parents and carers on Tuesday informing them that the worker was taking precautions after coming into contact with someone else who was asked to self-isolate.

Principal Prince Gennuh said: 'We have asked a member of staff to self-isolate as a precaution. This is because they have come into contact with an individual who has also been asked to self-isolate.

'They have not presented with any of the specified symptoms.

You may also want to watch:

'Please note we have contacted the Public Health England advice line and they have advised us not to close and to carry on as normal.

'We understand you may have some concerns regarding the development of Covid-19, but we would like to reassure you that students, staff and parents/carers have nothing to worry about at this present time.'

It comes after a parent whose child attends nearby Yerbury Primary School tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday last week Cassie Moss confirmed a parent whose child goes to the Foxham Road school has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

But figures released by Public Health England on Sunday morning making clear there were as yet no recorded cases of Covid-19 in Islington, suggesting the parent.

Check out our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus news from across north London.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: City of London Academy Highgate Hill says there is ‘nothing to worry about’ as staff member self-isolates

People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: PA

Man fatally punched Pimp My Ride star outside Archway pub after he threatened to post video of his mother online, court hears

The Royal Oak Pub. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Archway Darts League teams compete in Fours Cup

Bob Triggs of Kennedy's in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Free cycle taxi service for older people to launch in Finsbury Park

Bikeworks' taxi service Ride Side-by-Side is launching in Finsbury Park. Picture: Bikeworks
Drive 24