Coronavirus: City of London Academy Highgate Hill says there is ‘nothing to worry about’ as staff member self-isolates

An Archway secondary school has reassured parents and carers there is nothing to worry about after asking a member of staff to self-isolate.

City of London Academy Highgate Hill, formerly Mount Carmel Catholic College for Girls, wrote to parents and carers on Tuesday informing them that the worker was taking precautions after coming into contact with someone else who was asked to self-isolate.

Principal Prince Gennuh said: 'We have asked a member of staff to self-isolate as a precaution. This is because they have come into contact with an individual who has also been asked to self-isolate.

'They have not presented with any of the specified symptoms.

'Please note we have contacted the Public Health England advice line and they have advised us not to close and to carry on as normal.

'We understand you may have some concerns regarding the development of Covid-19, but we would like to reassure you that students, staff and parents/carers have nothing to worry about at this present time.'

It comes after a parent whose child attends nearby Yerbury Primary School tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday last week Cassie Moss confirmed a parent whose child goes to the Foxham Road school has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

But figures released by Public Health England on Sunday morning making clear there were as yet no recorded cases of Covid-19 in Islington, suggesting the parent.

