Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The first case of Covid-19 in Islington has been confirmed by Public Health England.

As of 10am yesterday, there was also one person with the new strain of coronavirus living in Haringey, five in Camden and three in Hackney.

But the mayor of Hackney claims the cases reported in his borough are actually people living in the City.

This comes after City of London Academy Highgate Hill yesterday informed parents a staff member was self-isolating as a precaution.

On Thursday last week the headteacher of Yerbury School confirmed a parent whose kid attends the school has Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City that was due to be played at the Etihad Stadium tonight has been postponed due to Covid-19 fears.

To stop the spread of Covid-19, Public Health England advises:

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze (Catch it, Bin it, Kill it).

- Put used tissues in the bin straight away

- Wash your hands with soap and water often - use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. See hand washing guidance

- Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.