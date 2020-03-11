Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

PUBLISHED: 07:27 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 11 March 2020

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The first case of Covid-19 in Islington has been confirmed by Public Health England.

As of 10am yesterday, there was also one person with the new strain of coronavirus living in Haringey, five in Camden and three in Hackney.

But the mayor of Hackney claims the cases reported in his borough are actually people living in the City.

This comes after City of London Academy Highgate Hill yesterday informed parents a staff member was self-isolating as a precaution.

On Thursday last week the headteacher of Yerbury School confirmed a parent whose kid attends the school has Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City that was due to be played at the Etihad Stadium tonight has been postponed due to Covid-19 fears.

Check out our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus news from across north London.

To stop the spread of Covid-19, Public Health England advises:

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze (Catch it, Bin it, Kill it).

You may also want to watch:

- Put used tissues in the bin straight away

- Wash your hands with soap and water often - use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. See hand washing guidance

- Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City postponed over coronavirus fears

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: City of London Academy Highgate Hill says there is ‘nothing to worry about’ as staff member self-isolates

People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: PA

Man fatally punched Pimp My Ride star outside Archway pub after he threatened to post video of his mother online, court hears

The Royal Oak Pub. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive
Drive 24