Search

Advanced search

There With You: Islington People’s Army hope to continue volunteering post-Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:33 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 06 May 2020

Jeanette Oa. Picture: Islington People's Army

Jeanette Oa. Picture: Islington People's Army

Archant

Volunteers helping Islington residents during the coronavirus pandemic aim to continue their efforts in a post-Covid world.

Islington People’s Army was created in early March to help residents who are self-isolating by delivering hot meals and organising essential shopping trips.

The group’s main priority is to protect the most vulnerable members of the community such as the homeless and those who are unable to cook for themselves.

Set up by Hazel Jhugroo, 29, who is self-isolating herself, the team have provided almost 3,300 hot meals, including those donated from restaurants in the area, such as Perch Smokehouse, Black Cat Café, and The Sitara.

Hazel said: “The struggle for so many people won’t stop with this health crisis.

“Most residents we are helping now experienced day-to-day difficulty before the virus, mostly as a result of mental health or mobility issues.

“It’s great to know that we could continue making a positive difference in the community.”

The team has greatly expanded and now consists of around 150 volunteers, delivering 150 meals three times a week and hope to hit new targets of 300 meals four days a week.

With the money raised already, the People’s Army have enough resources to continue helping throughout Islington for another eight weeks and hope to gain more.

All deliveries are non-contact and the team are all equipped with facemasks to ensure their safety and their efforts aren’t simply food-related – volunteers are on hand to take calls from residents who are suffering with loneliness during isolation.

In addition to their own volunteering efforts, members have also signed up to help assist with NHS volunteering services as well as connecting local businesses and services wanting to help with those in need.

Hazel continued: “We are like one big family and we just don’t want our work to stop here.”

More details about volunteering or receiving help from the Islington People’s Army can be found on their website peoplesarmy.coronacorps.com here or you can call them on 07309071759.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Islington.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Most Read

Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women’s boss Montemurro discusses life in lockdown Down Under

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Islington boxer Masood Abdulah signs for Queensbury

Masood Abdulah has signed for Warren Managament (Pic: Sonny Warren)

Mighty Quinn making mark for Arsenal Women

Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Danni Warren appointed as new regional director of women’s cricket for London and east region

Middlesex Head of Women's Cricket Danni Warren

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground
Drive 24