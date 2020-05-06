There With You: Islington People’s Army hope to continue volunteering post-Covid-19

Volunteers helping Islington residents during the coronavirus pandemic aim to continue their efforts in a post-Covid world.

Islington People’s Army was created in early March to help residents who are self-isolating by delivering hot meals and organising essential shopping trips.

The group’s main priority is to protect the most vulnerable members of the community such as the homeless and those who are unable to cook for themselves.

Set up by Hazel Jhugroo, 29, who is self-isolating herself, the team have provided almost 3,300 hot meals, including those donated from restaurants in the area, such as Perch Smokehouse, Black Cat Café, and The Sitara.

Hazel said: “The struggle for so many people won’t stop with this health crisis.

“Most residents we are helping now experienced day-to-day difficulty before the virus, mostly as a result of mental health or mobility issues.

“It’s great to know that we could continue making a positive difference in the community.”

The team has greatly expanded and now consists of around 150 volunteers, delivering 150 meals three times a week and hope to hit new targets of 300 meals four days a week.

With the money raised already, the People’s Army have enough resources to continue helping throughout Islington for another eight weeks and hope to gain more.

All deliveries are non-contact and the team are all equipped with facemasks to ensure their safety and their efforts aren’t simply food-related – volunteers are on hand to take calls from residents who are suffering with loneliness during isolation.

In addition to their own volunteering efforts, members have also signed up to help assist with NHS volunteering services as well as connecting local businesses and services wanting to help with those in need.

Hazel continued: “We are like one big family and we just don’t want our work to stop here.”

More details about volunteering or receiving help from the Islington People’s Army can be found on their website peoplesarmy.coronacorps.com here or you can call them on 07309071759.

