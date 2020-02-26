Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys' School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street. Archant

Pupils of an Old Street school returning from a ski trip in coronavirus-hit northern Italy have been told to self-isolate at home if they develop a cough or fever.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Central Foundation Boys' School youngsters returned on Saturday from Aprica, a ski resort in Lombardy, close to the Italian-Swiss border.

Six people have died in Italy from coronavirus and the Italian government has placed 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto - the worst affected regions - on lockdown. Aprica is not one of those towns, but the government has advised anyone returning from northern Italy to self-isolate if they develop symptoms, however mild.

The Gazette understands at least one pupil developed a cough on return and is self-isolating at home.

The Cowper Street school said: "Aprica is now within the area of northern Italy covered by the government advice and information in respect of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

"In line with this advice, the school has requested that any young person who attended the trip and has a cough or a fever, however mild, remains at home and contacts the NHS 111 for further advice.

"The school is in individual contact with all families of students who attended the trip to relay this advice."

One parent told the Gazette: "One of the boys was with his dad at the weekend and came down with a cough, but parents have had no information. You'd have thought the school would make this general knowledge immediately. My child has got asthma and has a weaker immune system."

In Italy schools and offices have been closed and sporting events, including Serie A football matches, were cancelled over the weekend.

Many Britons, including those on school trips, visited the region on ski holidays over half-term.

Public Health England (PHE) and the Department for Education advised schools should stay open, but four closed completely to all pupils for deep-cleaning. They are Gedney Church End and Lutton St Nicholas primary schools in Spalding, Lincolnshire, Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough and Cransley school in Northwich, Chesire.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We advise against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto, which are currently in isolation due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus."