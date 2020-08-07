Search

Advanced search

Screwfix Kings Cross closed for a deep clean after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:23 07 August 2020

Screwfix in Brewery Road. Picture: Google

Screwfix in Brewery Road. Picture: Google

Google

Screwfix Kings Cross is closed for a deep clean because a staff member tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Unlike bars and restaurants, retail outlets are not taking customer details, therefore any customers who may have come into contact with the infected person cannot be located through the track and trace system.  Procedures have been in place at the store in Brewery Road in the Cally however, to limit direct contact with customers, such as perspex screens.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Screwfix could not say when the store would reopen.  In a statement they said: “Our customers and colleagues are our number one priority. We have implemented stringent safety measures across all of our 687 stores.  “These are in line with government guidelines and have been approved by our primary authority to ensure all stores are Covid secure. These measures include strict social distancing and hand hygiene.

“As an additional precaution our Kings Cross store has been temporarily closed for additional cleaning in line with PHE guidelines.”

Do you work at Screwfix Kings Cross in the Cally? Email emma.bartholomew@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Protests continue against Islington’s People Friendly Streets

Islington streets protesters leave the Town Hall forecourt and march along Upper Street to Angel on 05.08.20. Pictured blocking the junction at Angel. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed in Junction Road

Junction Road

Group backing ‘people-friendly streets’ says 90% of survey respondents in favour of traffic-control measures

John Hartley delivering the survey leaflets through a letterbox. Picture: Barnsbury and St Mary’s Neighbourhood Group

Upper Street blocked off by protesters against traffic measures

Protesters again Islington's

Wings in place and latest images of the new-look Angel Central

Computer-generated images of the refurbished Angel Central. Picture: Angel Central

Most Read

Protests continue against Islington’s People Friendly Streets

Islington streets protesters leave the Town Hall forecourt and march along Upper Street to Angel on 05.08.20. Pictured blocking the junction at Angel. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed in Junction Road

Junction Road

Group backing ‘people-friendly streets’ says 90% of survey respondents in favour of traffic-control measures

John Hartley delivering the survey leaflets through a letterbox. Picture: Barnsbury and St Mary’s Neighbourhood Group

Upper Street blocked off by protesters against traffic measures

Protesters again Islington's

Wings in place and latest images of the new-look Angel Central

Computer-generated images of the refurbished Angel Central. Picture: Angel Central

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Screwfix Kings Cross closed for a deep clean after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Screwfix in Brewery Road. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Pride themed face masks go on sale to support Hoxton LGBTQ+ homeless charity Albert Kennedy Trust

Pride themed face coverings have gone on sale to support the Albert Kennedy Trust

How you can help the Islington Gazette keep our community together and informed

Upper Street in Islington. Picture: André Langlois

Top five Arsenal moments for Danielle Van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020