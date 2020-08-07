Screwfix Kings Cross closed for a deep clean after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Screwfix Kings Cross is closed for a deep clean because a staff member tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Unlike bars and restaurants, retail outlets are not taking customer details, therefore any customers who may have come into contact with the infected person cannot be located through the track and trace system. Procedures have been in place at the store in Brewery Road in the Cally however, to limit direct contact with customers, such as perspex screens.

A spokesperson for Screwfix could not say when the store would reopen. In a statement they said: “Our customers and colleagues are our number one priority. We have implemented stringent safety measures across all of our 687 stores. “These are in line with government guidelines and have been approved by our primary authority to ensure all stores are Covid secure. These measures include strict social distancing and hand hygiene.

“As an additional precaution our Kings Cross store has been temporarily closed for additional cleaning in line with PHE guidelines.”

