Islington’s second coronavirus walk-through testing site opens at Finsbury Leisure Centre

Published: 9:54 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020

Islington’s second coronavirus testing site has opened today in Finsbury Leisure Centre, after calls from Islington Council to make it easier for local people to get tests.

The centre at the sports centre in Norman Street will be open from 8am-8pm, seven days a week, for the next six months.

A walk-through testing centre is also operating in the Sobell Leisure Centre car park.

All appointments for testing must be booked through the national coronavirus website – gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test - or by dialling 119. The site cannot accept people who come for tests without booking.

The new site more than doubles testing capacity in Islington, and will operate to clinically approved national standards, with thorough safety and infection control procedures.

It is operated by the national testing programme, with security on site 24 hours a day.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – must get a test at a testing site.

The council’s new community safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, said: “Our top priority throughout the pandemic is keeping our residents safe and supported.

“We’ve said many times it’s vital that people in Islington have easier access to tests, to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

““The new site adds a lot more testing capacity for Islington and should make it a lot simpler for many of our residents to get tests.

“We will carefully monitor how the site is working, and continue to review if residents are able to get the tests they need. It’s essential for people to get tests when they need it, and for testing to be easily available.

Finsbury Leisure Centre is currently closed because of national lockdown rules, and the sports hall, studios and squash courts will remain closed while the testing centre is in operation.

The outdoor pitches are set to reopen for public booking on Wednesday when Covid-19 restrictions in England change.