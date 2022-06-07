Covid cases dramatically drop in Islington but planning begins

Oliur Rahman, health and community champion has been helping advise Islington residents about Covid, he gives out masks and information leaflets. - Credit: Oliur Rahman

Covid cases in Islington have seen a dramatic drop since the spring peak of the omicron variant but planning is underway if cases soar in the autumn or a new variant appears, a top health boss said.

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Islington’s acting director of public health said he thought plans to get as many people vaccinated quickly were likely if there was a new variant or cases grew in the colder weather when people are less likely to meet outside.

He told the council’s health scrutiny committee (MON JUNE 6) there has been a “dramatic reduction” in people admitted to hospital because they had severe symptoms of Covid – with just 45 patients across Camden, Barnet, Haringey, Enfield and Islington recently. Another 120 hospital patients tested positive for Covid but were initially being treated for something else.

This compares with 670 in-patients with Covid during the March peak when omicron was spreading in the community.

He said the summer weather means people are outside more but stressed that they should keep ventilating homes and offices if meeting indoors – by opening windows. “Every 10 mins in an hour is highly protective,” he said.

This autumn boosters are expected to be offered to the over 65s, people over 16 who are clinically susceptible to Covid such as people having treatment for cancer and people in health and social care settings.

Mr O’Sullivan said vaccination offers the best protection.

Information events are continuing, with Finsbury Park mosque hosting one this week.

Although vaccine take-up has slowed down people can still get their jabs in Islington – whether it’s their first or they have already had some of their covid vaccines.

To date 170, 051 people had one jab, with 157,036 vaccinated twice and 116,502 getting a third or booster vaccine.

Since the pandemic started 430 people in Islington have died from the virus, the last in April.