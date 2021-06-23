Published: 1:22 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM June 23, 2021

Hackney and Islington have both seen a rise in Covid-19 cases with both boroughs now seeing more than 80 cases per 100,000 people.

With the Delta (Indian) variant now making up almost all cases of the virus, rates across the country have risen in their thousands week to week.

For Hackney, which is grouped in with the City of London for ONS data, there were 252 cases for the week ending June 16, a rise from 217 the week before.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the borough jumped from 74.6 to 86.6 in that time.

In Islington, there were 258 for the June 16 week, a rise from 192 the week previous.

And this meant a rise from 79 to 106 cases per 100,000.

Both boroughs were within the average for the capital.