Moorfields step closer to leaving Old Street with purchaser confirmed for site

Moorfields Eye Hospital is a step closer to moving from Old Street to its new "world leading" HQ in Kings Cross with the appointment of a preferred purchaser.

It has been announced this week that Derwent London will take the 2.5acre site around City Road and Bath Street - where the hospital has been for more than a century.

The so-called Oriel project is a joint initiative between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity. It will bring patient-centred eye care, research and exemplary education all under one roof at St Pancras Hospital.

Derwent is one of the capital’s leading developers and the new centre is set to open in 2026.

Moorfields’ chief executive Martin Kuper said: “We know that staff and patients have formed a strong attachment to City Road over the years and will work with them to make sure that we do justice at St Pancras.”