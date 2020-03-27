Search

‘Disgusting’ spate of incidents sees people coughed on in Islington amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:22 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 27 March 2020

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A “disgusting” spate of incidents has seen offenders coughing on people in Islington during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Once incident saw kids on bicycles cough on people in the line for a chemist in Newington Green last week, while another allegedly saw a young person purposefully cough on a woman in a shop.

This comes as the director of public prosecutions, Max Hill QC, warned on Thursday that anyone using cornavirus to threaten emergency and essential workers would face serious charges.

Mr Hill issued the warning after reports in recent days of police, shop workers and vulnerable groups being deliberately coughed at by people claiming to have the disease.

On Friday last week Marc was among those who were coughed on in Newington Green.

He told the Gazette: “I was waiting in the boots line outside in Newington Green for about an hour an then a bunch of kids, aged eight to 13, cycled on the footpath passed us all and did a joking cough on everyone. Everyone screamed and let them go. The more I thought about I thought how disgusting it was and how dangerous it was because there was there were elderly people in the line. It’s just disgusting and not acceptable in this situation or any situation.”

He says the coronavirus pandemic is “showing the best and worst in people”.

The CPS says using coronavirus to threaten someone is a criminal offence, and assaults specifically against emergency workers are punishable by up to 12 months in prison.

Coughs directed as a threat at other key workers or members of the public could be charged as common assault.

Mr Hill said: “Emergency workers are more essential than ever as society comes together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am therefore appalled by reports of police officers and other frontline workers being deliberately coughed at by people claiming to have Covid-19.

“Let me be very clear: this is a crime and needs to stop. The CPS stands behind emergency and essential workers and will not hesitate to prosecute anybody who threatens them as they go about their vital duties.”

Darren Rafferty, 45, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker on Wednesday after claiming to have coronavirus and directing coughs at Metropolitan Police officers arresting him for another offence. He will sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 1 April

David Mott, 40, was jailed on Wednesday after threatening to spit at police in Blackburn who had asked him what he was doing out with two others after the prime minister’s announcement of stricter social distancing rules on Monday night.

