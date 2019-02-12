Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

PUBLISHED: 09:46 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 28 February 2019

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

PA Wire/PA Images

Councillors have blasted the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for the “grotesque and unbelievable” practice of visiting benefit claimants in hospital.

Islington’s Policy and Performance Scrutiny Committee, which has been tracking the full rollout of Universal Credit in Islington since June, published a review earlier this month. It reveals DWP officers have been pursuing sick claimants while in hospital.

Universal Credit is an online-only system of monthly payments, which replaces six working age benefits, including Job Seeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit.

The committee’s vice chair, Cllr Troy Gallagher, told the Gazette: “The fact that the DWP send people out to the hospital to interview and pursue people sends the wrong message.

“When people are in hospital they are not there to be chased and it’s not for the DWP to guess or validate if they are well or unwell. I think it’s callous.

“It’s an issue they need to amend quickly because it’s highly stressful and deeply upsetting.”

In one instance, he said DWP officers visited a person in hospital because they had missed an appointment. The person was in hospital for an operation.

Cllr Gallagher added: “It’s grotesque and unbelievable.

“If someone says they’re unwell, whatever the reason is, you should always accept that.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “Jobcentre staff occasionally conduct hospital visits to confirm people’s bank account or rent details. This ensures we can pay their full benefits on time.”

They added that visits to claimants homes will be made “if necessary”.

At the end of January, 1,795 Islington tenants had claimed for Universal Credit. Of these, 1,390 (or about 77 per cent) were in rent arrears with a total debt of £1,749,08.

But this includes debt accrued prior to people moving onto Universal Credit and the DWP say the “reasons for rent arrears are complex”, and it would be wrong to attribute them to any one cause”.

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Onese Power: Senior police officer recalls morning of fatal crash 21 years ago

Father-of-three Onese Power, who died in August 1997. Picture: Ann Power

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Winning North London derby to move within one point of Spurs is ‘big motivation’ after Gunners thrash Bournemouth

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Five great things to do during March

Five Points Brewery are putting on a Women in Beer event at Pembury Tavern on March 7.

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Carl Jenkinson: ‘Very important time’ approaching for Arsenal as North London derby looms

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Bournemouth's Adam Smith (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists