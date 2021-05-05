News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Health

Town Hall hits out at government ‘failures’ in school Covid exit strategy

Logo Icon

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Published: 9:42 AM May 5, 2021   
Islington Town Hall in Upper Street

Islington Town Hall in Upper Street - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

The Town Hall has criticised government “failures” in a draft plan that sets out the way ahead for the borough’s schools following the Covid pandemic.

Councillors on the children’s services scrutiny committee spent last year gathering evidence for the report, and draft recommendations have now been released.

Committee chair Cllr Vivien Cutler said: “Over the three months of interviewing witnesses, two elements came to the fore – the corrosive impact of the virus on the disadvantaged and the near-universal experience of anxiety.

“The legacy of austerity and the failure of this government to predict the extent of the pandemic or to adequately fund councils and schools for the additional expenditure generated by it are a savage indictment of its so-called levelling-up policies.”

The report recommends sourcing additional digital devices for students in case of another lockdown, and also would commit the council to push for more government funding to provide Covid-secure learning environments.

You may also want to watch:

Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tollington Arms landlord Martin Whelan with his partner Louise and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown

Arsenal FC

Landlord of Tollington Arms - popular with Arsenal fans - faces eviction

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Jaimie Shorten’s sharks now installed at City Road Basin.

Hackney Council

Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The flooding in Finsbury Park. Picture: David Nathan

Flooding

Resident speaks out as Finsbury Park flooding cases remain unresolved

Ed Sheridan, Local Democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Independent candidate for St Peter's ward, Jody Graber launches his campaign on Prebend St on 06.0

Courts | Exclusive

Islington election hopeful faces trial on intimidation, cocaine and ABH...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus