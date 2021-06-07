Published: 4:27 PM June 7, 2021

North London boroughs have seen an increase in positive Covid tests, with Hackney reporting a 176.5 per cent rise.

Latest Government coronavirus data also shows there has been a rise in Islington, Hampstead, and Kilburn.

The news comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated this afternoon (Monday, June 7) that 25-29 year olds will be able to book their vaccination from tomorrow.

He told MPs this afternoon: “For anyone in their late 20s, or anyone else who feels they are unlikely to die from Covid, the best way for us to get our freedoms back and to get back to normal is for everybody to come forward and get the jab.

“It really matters that we all come forward and do this as this is the safest way out.”

In Hackney, 141 people tested positive from May 31 to June 6, a 176.5 per cent increase from the previous seven days.

For Islington, 108 tested positive in the same time period, an 86.2 per cent increase.

For Hampstead, which is covered by the Barnet postcode, 111 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 122 per cent.

And for Kilburn, 172 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 45.8 per cent.