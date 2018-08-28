Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Business of the week: HMHB’s ‘fantastic’ free fitness classes combat mental health issues

PUBLISHED: 11:19 18 January 2019

Lawrence Curtis (second left) leads ab Ajani group near Kings Cross as part of his Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies business. Picture: Lawrence Curtis

Lawrence Curtis (second left) leads ab Ajani group near Kings Cross as part of his Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies business. Picture: Lawrence Curtis

Archant

The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Islington. This week, we profiled a business helping people overcome mental health issues through exercise

Twelve years ago, Highbury businessman Lawrence Curtis, 52, hit rock bottom. “I reached my lowest,” he said. “There were thoughts of suicide. I thought: ‘Is there any point?’”

Since then, he has answered his own question: “There is. You’ve got to have something to wake up for.”

This is now the philosophy behind his business Healthy Minds, Healthy Bods (HMHB), which helps Islington’s unemployed prevent mental health issues through exercise.

HMHB organises a weekly walk in Clissold Park and runs a four- to seven-week programme with a personal trainer. It focuses on positivity, inspired by Mr Curtis’ own experiences: “I wanted to be around people, I wanted to be outdoors. I wanted to feel myself getting better, to see it.”

When asked to describe the exercise groups, Mr Curtis says it’s a mix you would “never see normally”: an 83-year-old lady with a hip operation working out alongside people with alcohol and drug issues. The HMHB personal trainer is a former alcoholic himself.

“If you do something in a group you are opening up your vulnerability to people,” said Mr Curtis, who thinks 100 have been touched by the business since he set it up two years ago.

Rosie Broadly was on the programme in 2017 and still loves to attend the fitness sessions. “My thought process has completely changed from ‘what’s wrong?’ to ‘how I can make this right?’” she said.

Mr Curtis, on Universal Credit himself, is worried the business will not be able to continue for much longer: “If we don’t get funding by April or May it’s going to have to stop.” HMHB has already approached Islington Council and local charities for funding, with little success due to tight budgets. Mr Curtis is now looking at corporate sponsorship, and is adamant his services will remain free: “The people who can’t afford it really need it.”

One fan is Jeremy Corbyn. “He came around to my flat on his bike and sat on my sofa,” said Mr Curtis.

“He said this could bring significant benefits.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Business of the week: HMHB’s ‘fantastic’ free fitness classes combat mental health issues

Lawrence Curtis (second left) leads ab Ajani group near Kings Cross as part of his Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies business. Picture: Lawrence Curtis

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round: PLAYER RATINGS as 17-year-old prodigy Bukayo Saka shines – again

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 aet: Bukayo Saka shines as young guns show character to win North London derby

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

CitySport hosts NBA teams ahead of O2 Arena clash

The New York Knicks train at CitySport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists