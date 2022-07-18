News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Promotion

When should you visit a dentist and what dental treatments do you need?

Victoria Chapman

Published: 3:23 PM July 18, 2022
Morning and evening oral hygiene routine recommended by Dental Art Implant Clinics in East Finchley.

Brushing, flossing and rinsing with mouthwash twice a day are the basic steps to achieving good dental hygiene. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With so much on your mind and a hectic to-do list, it can be easy to postpone a trip to the dentist – but what could this mean for your teeth in the long run?

“It’s really important to look after our teeth,” says Dr. Petya Chaprazova from Dental Art Implant Clinics.

“They are easy to take for granted, but the reality is, bad eating habits and lacking a good dental hygiene routine can cause permanent damage that affects people's confidence, alters their routine and leads to other health issues.

“However, attending regular dental check-ups can help solve the problem and put your mind at ease.”

Below, Dr. Petya shares her top tips for how to look after your teeth, establish a good oral hygiene routine and ensure you remain feeling and looking your best.

Q: Why do I need regular dental check-ups?

A: Like routine general health checks, regular dental exams, are essential for helping you to manage your overall wellbeing. They are important to determine your current dental health and to identify potential issues you may not be aware of.

Problems such as cavities, inflamed root canals, wisdom teeth and more can go unnoticed for a long time and can cause discomfort, pain, and even more serious dental issues later on.

Eat fruit and nuts to strengthen your teeth and gums advises East London dental implant expert

Introducing more fruit, vegetables and nuts into your diet can help strengthen your teeth and gums. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How often should I visit the dentist?

A: It’s best to book a routine check-up with your dentist every six months, to ensure your dental health is properly maintained.

Q: What does a dental check-up involve?

A: Your dentist will ask if you have experienced any pain, discomfort or bleeding, and inspect your teeth, gums and mouth for signs of any problems. They will also inquire about your current oral hygiene routine to identify if any improvements or changes are needed, to ensure you remain in tip-top health. They will also take an x-ray if needed, for further review.

Q: What are the common signs that I need to visit the dentist?

A: If you experience any of the following, you should book an appointment with a dentist as soon as possible: 

  • Gum inflammation and bleeding
  • Teeth discolouration
  • Chips or cracks in your teeth
  • Pro-longed and reoccurring toothache
  • Tooth loss

Q: How often should I visit the dentist if I need dental treatments?

A: This depends on the type of treatment. Your dentist will recommend how many appointments you’ll need to attend and how often you should return for a check-up.

Small procedures such as fillings and hygiene can usually be done in a single appointment. Root canal treatment, dental crowns and bridge replacement, can take longer, normally between three and four sessions.

Dental implant and orthodontic treatments from Dental Art Implant Clinics in London

Dental implants can help improve your oral health and make eating and drinking easier. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How can I look after my teeth and oral hygiene at home?

A: Twice a day you should:

  1. Brush your teeth
  2. Floss
  3. Rinse with mouthwash

These are the basic steps needed to maintain good oral hygiene.

You should also reduce the number of fizzy drinks and sugary foods you consume, as well as introduce more fruit, vegetables and nuts into your diet. The added vitamins and minerals will help strengthen your gums and teeth.

Q: What dental treatments are available at Dental Art Implant Clinics?

A: Primarily, we focus on teeth and full mouth restoration with the help of dental implant treatment. Dental implants are considered one of the best solutions for damaged and missing teeth, due to their comfort and durability.

Our team of certified dental experts have over 100 years of combined experience and have helped thousands of patients recover confidence in their smile. We offer a personalised and friendly service, guiding you through every step of your treatment, from your initial consultation right through to recovery.

Dental implant treatment can help improve your oral health, make eating and drinking easier, as well ensure your jawbone remains in good shape.

We also offer orthodontic treatment with clear aligner technology from SmileON and can assist with general dentistry treatment, including fillings, extractions and more.

For further tips on how to care for your teeth and gums or to discover if dental implant treatment is right for you, go to dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk.

Call 020 3322 3218 or visit the clinic at 91 High Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8AG.

Health Care
Wellbeing
Lifestyle
East Finchley News

