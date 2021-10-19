How to safely remove a wasp’s nest from your home

Promotion

Published: 5:03 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM October 19, 2021

It's best to seek professional pest control advice to help you get rid of a wasp infestation and reduce the risk of you being stung or not completely getting rid of the problem. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What steps can you take to get rid of wasps in your house?

We speak with expert pest controller, Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services in London, to learn everything you need to know about removing a wasp infestation from your property.

Q: Can I remove a wasp’s nest on my own?

A: I don’t recommend trying, simply because when wasps are disturbed, they can become aggressive and may sting you. Wasp stings can be extremely painful and, in the worst case, even fatal if you’re extremely allergic. Our pest experts have the protective gear and experience to remove a nest safely and efficiently.

Q: What should I do if I get stung by a wasp?

A: The most important thing is to stay calm. This will prevent the wasp from attacking you repeatedly, or more wasps attempting to sting you. In most cases, a wasp sting will hurt but is not serious. You should wash the infected area to remove the venom and apply ice to reduce swelling. Aloe vera and hydrocortisone cream will prevent your skin from itching.

If you notice a rash, develop a fever or have difficulty swallowing, then you may be experiencing an allergic reaction and should contact emergency services right away.

Q: How can I tell the difference between a bee, hornet and wasp?

A: It’s easy to get bees, wasps and hornets confused, but taking the time to identify which pest is invading your home can help you determine how best to tackle the problem.

If you get stung by a wasp the most important thing is to stay calm and treat the infected skin with water and ice to help reduce the swelling. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bees are often larger, hairier, and lighter in colour than wasps and will only leave the nest on sunny days. They are less aggressive, and as wild bees are near extinction, it’s important that we do what we can to protect them. It’s not always necessary to remove a bee’s nest, but I recommend calling us for advice, so we can remove the beehive safely without causing lethal damage.

Hornets are a little wider and larger than common wasps, and they have red and orange markings. A hornet’s sting can be more painful than a wasp, so you should seek expert help if you have an infestation, especially if you have young children or pets.

Wasps are most easily distinguished by their crisp yellow and black bands, and the type of nests they build. Wasps create their nests using chewed wood pulp and saliva, forming them into easily recognisable papery mounds, with usually one point of entry at the base.

Q: How can I tell if I have a wasp’s nest in my home?

A: Wasps build their nests in sheltered spots of the home, where they can protect the queen and gain easy access to the outdoors. Common locations include wall cavities, loft spaces, bird boxes, sheds and gutters.

Nests can start very small so may be difficult to spot at first, however during the summer months, nests can grow to the size of a football or even larger. If you notice a lot of wasps near your windows, in the house or around the garden, it’s likely a nest is nearby. You should observe where the wasps are most commonly appearing and try to follow their flight path – this should lead you to the nest.

Don't attempt to remove wasp's nest that up high or in the roof, as you could anger the wasps, be stung and risk falling and injuring yourself. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How can I get rid of a wasp’s nest?

A: This will depend entirely on the time of year it is, where your nest is located and how big the infestation is. It’s best to get rid of wasp’s nests in the spring when they are smaller and before the infestation grows. I recommend contacting us as soon as you notice signs of a nest or suspect you have a wasp problem.

If the nest is hanging in your roof or loft, then we can carefully remove it from the beam, dropping it into secure packaging and taking it away from the property. If the nest is buried in a wall or corner, we will likely need to use chemical pest treatment. The most common wasp nest removal method is a DR5 Duster. This is insecticidal dust we apply to the nest’s entry that reaches the heart of the structure, killing the nest overnight, and ceasing all activity. We will always choose the safest and most effective method of control.

To help prevent reinfestation, we can also inspect the house, provide a proofing service to stop other pests from getting into your property and offer tips to help you keep wasps at bay in the future.

We offer our pest control services to homes and businesses throughout London and specialise in resolving all manner of pest problems, including mice, bedbugs, rats, ants and more.

For help protecting your home against pests, visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk to book an appointment. Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.