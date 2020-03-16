Search

Coronavirus: City University moves all teaching online

PUBLISHED: 18:08 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 16 March 2020

Hamza Azhar Salam

City, University of London has suspended all face to face teaching from next Monday at the latest as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

In an email sent by the dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences professor Chris Greer said to students: “We have taken the decision to suspend all face-to-face teaching from tomorrow – Tuesday March 17 – for the remainder of the academic year. This decision is based on our commitment to put the most rigorous measures in place to protect our student and staff community in these exceptional times.”

He added: “The situation is evolving rapidly and there is variation across the school in our readiness to move everything online immediately.”

The director of postgraduate journalism at City, Jonathan Hewett, had earlier told journalism students that not just classes but also tutorials and final project meetings would be conducted online. This means that journalism students would not need to go to the university physically to complete their degrees at City.

James, a postgraduate student City said: “I’m a little disappointed, but not entirely surprised by the university deciding to stop all face-to-face teaching for the remainder of the year. While it may be a good idea in the short term, I am worried about the impact on my degree.”

Another student said: “I don’t really mind the cancellation of face to face classes. The year is almost over anyway, at this point, it wouldn’t make much of a difference.”

Some students were supportive of the recent development. Ioanna, a journalism student, added:, “I think cancelling face to face classes was the right decision. I am awaiting further communications on alternative arrangements for classes and assignments.”

She added: “I cancelled my trip to Greece to see my family and I‘ve started social distancing, which is quite distressing. However, I am glad that people self-organise in groups to help neighbours that are self-isolating and I‘ll also try to do what I can.”

Follow the latest coronavirus news from across Hackney and north London on our live blog.

