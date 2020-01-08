NowMedical: Islington Council won't renew contract with firm that found homeless torture survivor 'not vulnerable'

Islington Council will stop outsourcing health checks to a controversial firm that claimed a homeless torture survivor was not vulnerable.

The council has allocated an extra £280,000 to prevent homelessness and support vulnerable households with complex issues like mental or physical health problems in its budget for 2020-2021.

This will enable the town hall to hire its own occupational therapist to consider priority need housing assessments on medical grounds, after its contract with NowMedical ends on March 31.

This comes after Jeremy Corbyn MP and councillors raised concerns about NowMedical, after hearing "troubling stories", like how its staff allegedly don't meet most people before assessing them.

NowMedical is currently contracted to assess housing and homelessness applications and advise Islington Council if people qualify for priority need accommodation, before the final decision is taken by officers.

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "We are going to have our own specialist occupational therapist to do the assessments and we are hoping it can add a bit more depth and rigour because we know people have concerns about NowMedical, particularly the court case and the judge's criticism.

"We are a council that wants to do everything we can to provide excellent services, and someone making a homelessness application is going to be particularly anxious - where we can bring services back in house that is the thing to do."

In February the Gazette highlighted the case of a homeless Iranian refugee - who we didn't name - who couldn't speak English and suffered from PTSD and urinary incontinence linked to beatings. The 37-year-old was repeatedly found not vulnerable by Islington Council, on the advice of NowMedical - but a Central London County Court judge subsequently overturned the decision.

This paper also reported the story of a hidden homeless couple living in temporary accommodation in March. A 59-year-old woman recovering from breast cancer claimed she couldn't sleep with her partner owing to night sweats brought on by her chemotherapy. She and her doctor said she needed a two-bed council flat but Islington and it's adviser NowMedical agreed the couple could fit two single beds into one small room and weren't in priority housing need.

In May, the Gazette revealed NowMedical had assessed more than 6,000 applications in Islington since 2016, and that its contract with the council is due to expire on March 31.

In July we covered the case of a man with a history of depression and deliberate drug overdoses who was faced with homelessness, after it was deemed he wasn't vulnerable enough to be eligible for priority housing.

The statutory threshold for vulnerability is whether he would be "significantly more vulnerable" if made homeless than an "ordinary person" in the same position.

NowMedical has consistently declined to comment on the aforementioned stories.

Islington Council also proposes to hire four new complex needs workers co-ordinators (double its current tally) and spend £700,000 to crack down on rouge landlords. The latter will see it extend the licensing of private landlords to cover 70pc of the borough's privately rented properties, prior to approval.

It has committed a further £60million towards its target of 550 new council homes by 2020 - and there will also be an extra £10million of capital investment on projects yet to be confirmed.

The budget proposals will go to the council's Executive on Thursday, 16 January, before being debated by full council on Thursday, February 27, when they're almost certain to pass owing to the Labour Group's large majority.