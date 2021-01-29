Islington community centre becomes Covid-19 vaccination site

Published: 10:44 AM January 29, 2021

The Arc Community Centre has opened as a vaccination site. - Credit: Damien Brown

A community centre in Islington has opened as a vaccination site.

From yesterday, The Arc Community Centre on the Packington Estate will be used to give people in Islington the Covid-19 jab amid the ongoing pandemic.

Thousands of people are expected to be invited to the centre and immunised against the virus.

Manager Damien Brown said NHS Islington CCG asked him whether the centre could be used.

“The pandemic has really affected the local community. The Arc Community Centre is helping residents from both sides," he said.

"Not only are we operating a foodbank, but the community centre is supporting the vaccination programme. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Arc is managed by the Hyde Group, and Hyde's successful places manager, Safia Noor, said: "It’s a great space, used and loved by so many Islington residents. The team there are exceptional, their relationships with residents and the services they offer have supported so many people during the pandemic and this has been invaluable to the local community and Hyde.”

Residents must be invited for an appointment to receive a vaccination.