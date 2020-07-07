Search

Advanced search

Islington assesses impact of coronavirus lockdown: Residents in rent arrears, hike in Universal Credit claims and funding shortfall

PUBLISHED: 13:30 07 July 2020

Islington Council were updated on the coronavirus figures. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Islington Council were updated on the coronavirus figures. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Islington residents claiming Universal Credit skyrocketed by 110 per cent in two months of coronavirus lockdown.

A Policy and Performance Scrutiny Committee at Islington Council on July 2 heard between March 11 and June 12, residents applying for Universal Credit jumped from 13,356 to 28,112.

This is in line with national figures, with 3.1 million people in 2.5 million households making a claim for Universal Credit since mid-February.

Additionally, 68pc of Islington council tenants on Universal Credit were in arrears on May 31, alongside 39pc of those not claiming governmental help.

The average amount owed in unpaid rent amounted to £1,356 for those on the benefit system.

You may also want to watch:

Islington Council has also given out £139,000 worth of crisis awards from March 23 to June 16.

In previous years, the crisis awards have averaged between £12,000 and £14,000 for the whole year.

With £24 million additional costs, £50 million income losses and a £15.6 million governmental grant, the council is facing an estimated £58 million shortfall over the three-year planning cycle up to 2024.

READ MORE: Only two people in Islington have used test and trace system, council leader says

The committee’s report said: “The council has responded swiftly and effectively to the scale and speed of the crisis and this is partly due to the strong relationships with partners across the borough and local communities, and the flexibility and hard work of our staff, which has enabled us to develop a responsive and agile approach to meet the needs of residents.”

In the meeting, Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East), asked: “We are about 48 hours away from further unlocking of the lockdown and on the ability to be ahead of the curve in terms of spotting any kind of possibility of a second wave, I have been watching the Islington figures like a hawk and it has been really impressive the way Islington has managed to keep the numbers of cases very low.”

Linzi Roberts-Egan, Islington’s chief executive, said that statistical differences between Islington, other London boroughs and locally locked-down Leicester has given her a “degree of confidence, but not over confidence, because we want to be as vigilant as we’ve ever been”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

‘It took some getting used to’: Islington’s pub and restaurant staff pleased to reopen on ‘Super Saturday’

La Petite Auberge in Upper Street has introduced social distancing measures. Picture: La Petite Auberge

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

‘It took some getting used to’: Islington’s pub and restaurant staff pleased to reopen on ‘Super Saturday’

La Petite Auberge in Upper Street has introduced social distancing measures. Picture: La Petite Auberge

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta seeking Ceballos deal for Arsenal

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez battle for the ball

Islington assesses impact of coronavirus lockdown: Residents in rent arrears, hike in Universal Credit claims and funding shortfall

Islington Council were updated on the coronavirus figures. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Islington arts venues welcome package of Government support

Upper Street's famous King's Head Theatre

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Study by Islington students delves into lack of trust between police and young people

City and Islington College in Holloway Road