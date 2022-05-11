Winners of Islington Beat the Street confirmed

St Joseph's Primary - one of the schools to take part. - Credit: Beat the Street

More than 8,000 travelled a combined 58,478 miles around Islington for the Beat the Street game, which has now come to an end.

Over six weeks, participants were encouraged to walk, run, cycle, or scoot around the borough to virtual target stations where points would be awarded - in a similar system to Pokemon Go.

Lulu Gibson-Bolton, engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Islington, said: “It has been an amazing Beat the Street for local residents who got involved in the Islington game and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.

“We have seen such passion and commitment from players who have got in touch to tell us their stories about how they have loved the game and that they will be sorry to see the Beat Boxes go!”

Beat the Street Islington was commissioned by Islington Council with support from the National Lottery via Sport England and was delivered by Intelligent Health.

Part of the fun was a leaderboard which ranked different schools for miles travelled, for which St John’s Highbury Vale Primary School came out on top. ‘AnthonyC’ was the top individual point scorer. In total 8,411 signed up to take part.

Ms Gibson-Bolton added that the project has been a good chance for people of all ages to get fit and enjoy the outdoor areas in Islington.

“We’ve heard from people who have got fitter, spent more quality time together as a family out and about and have really got to know the local area on foot in a way that you just don’t when you’re driving,” she said.

“We’ve heard lovely anecdotes about people who visited every Beat Box, stories about conversations being struck up and people trying out new activities and getting into healthy habits.

“Congratulations to each and every player who got involved with Beat the Street and took the time to come and visit the Beat Boxes. We hope that people will continue to walk or cycle or school or work and will continue to enjoy being active.”