Islington Gazette > News > Health

Where can I ‘grab a jab’ in Islington?

William Mata

Published: 10:59 AM July 15, 2021   
Covid-19 vaccinations are taking place in Islington

Person in PPE holding the Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: PA

A conference centre in Islington is one of more than 100 across London offering walk-in appointments for the first or second vaccine. 

Business Design Centre in Upper Street, Angel, is opening as a temporary clinic as part of the ‘grab a jab’ drive to provide Covid-19 inoculations to all of the capital’s residents.

Anyone aged 18 or over who has yet to have their first jab will have the opportunity to go in, as will anyone due their second. 

Dr Vin Diwakar, Medical Director for the NHS in London said: “Getting both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is the safest, most effective way to protect yourself and others from this virus, so if you’re over 18 and haven’t had your first jab or it is eight weeks since your first jab, walk or book in to your local vaccination site today and let’s get London back to normal.”

Second jabs are available eight weeks after one’s first. 

No ID, proof of address, or registration are required to have the vaccination. 

For more information, click here. 
 

Coronavirus
Islington News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon