Islington care home wins national award

PUBLISHED: 10:41 25 September 2020

Muriel Street lifestyle lead and dementia champion Fieona Connolly with resident Dolina Tackaberry. Picture: Submitted by Muriel Street

Archant

An Islington care home has won a national award.

Care UK’s Muriel Street home has bagged Best for Sporting, Social or Leisure Activities at the Care Home Awards 2020, which took place virtually this year.

Judges praised Muriel Street’s activity programme, which includes clubs such as cooking and gardening.

Lifestyle lead and dementia champion Fieona Connolly also set up intergenerational relationships programmes with two schools and reached out to the cast of West End show School of Rock, who performed at the home before lockdown.

Fieona thanked the team, adding: “It was important for me to create a homely feel while making sure residents get the most out of any activity we organise.”

Tom Parry, Muriel Street home manager, said: “In just over a year, Fieona has helped to truly transform the home for the better, and we’re proud to call ourselves resident-led.”

