Carers Rights Day 2020 event set up in Islington

Islington's new mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess, who will open the Carers Rights Day event.

A special programme of events is coming to Islington for Carers Rights Day.

Age UK Islington and its Islington Carers Hub team will be putting on the event on November 26 for residents who look after a friend or family member.

There will be an opportunity to meet other carers in the borough, ask questions, and attend hourly sessions from Islington Carers Hub and its partner organisations.

There will be information about carers’ rights, including with housing and taking a break, and the support available.

It will be on Zoom or by phone, and opened by Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington mayor, who has personal experience of caring herself.

Cllr Burgess said: “As someone who has been a carer for many years, I know personally how rewarding caring can be, but also how important it is to have support to help in your caring role.

“With winter coming up and the additional pressures that this can bring, I really hope that you will join Islington Carers Hub on Carers Rights Day.”

It is estimated to take about two years for someone to recognise themselves as an unpaid carer, rather than just someone helping out, and the coronavirus pandemic has seen an extra 4.5 million people take on the role in the UK.

Ismail Bahriyeli of Islington Carers Hub said: “We’ve heard about the personal challenges that many carers have experienced during Covid, and yet we know that there are so many carers out there taking care of their loved ones who aren’t aware of what support is available to them. We’d encourage all carers in Islington to join us for Carers Rights Day to hear directly from key Islington partners about the support that’s available for them in the borough.”

Register interest in the Carers Rights Day event by calling 020 7281 6018 or emailing info@islingtoncarershub.org.