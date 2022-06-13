Call for more Islington residents to get Covid-19 vaccinations

Unvaccinated residents have been told it’s “never too late” for their first Covid-19 vaccination as Islington Council pushes to reach unjabbed populations.

More than 6,500 in the borough have had their first inoculation since January while 68 per cent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated.

Currently there are 45 residents hospitalised with Covid-19, across Camden, Barnet, Haringey, Enfield and Islington. Since the pandemic started 430 people in Islington have died from the virus, most recently in April 2022.

Cllr Nurullah Turan, executive member for health and social care, said: “It’s great to see a significant increase in the number of residents coming forward for their vaccines since January.

“We’re working alongside our health, voluntary and community partners to ensure our residents are getting the correct data-backed information and continue to have opportunities to get the vaccine at whichever dose they are at.”

Pharmacies and walk-in centres are offering free jabs now across Islington, and also some events like next month’s Cally Festival.

With widespread concerns over how long Covid can leave even fit, younger patients with ongoing ill health, the council’s Public Health lead is keen to remind residents that the Covid vaccine not only reduces the spread of Covid but it also reduces the risk of long Covid by around 50pc.

This means that vaccinated residents are less likely to experience reported symptoms such as brain fog, extreme tiredness, anxiety and depression.

Jonathan O'Sullivan, acting director for public health at Islington Council, said: “It’s never too late to get your first vaccine - it offers the best protection against getting Covid-19, and reduces the chance of you experiencing long Covid by around 50pc..

“Residents can book through our national booking system, but there are also walk-in opportunities for getting the vaccine, at pharmacies across the borough and vaccine pop-up events in the community throughout the summer.

“No one attending a walk-in site or event has to give their NHS number or their immigration status to get a jab.”

You can find out more about Covid-19 and where to grab a jab in Islington at www.islington.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations, and book appointments through the NHS.