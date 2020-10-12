Search

Islington Council recruits coronavirus health champions to ‘help overcome confusion’ about rules

PUBLISHED: 14:28 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 12 October 2020

The council is recruiting coronavirus health champions. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

The council is recruiting coronavirus health champions. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council is recruiting “coronavirus champions” to share up-to-date health guidance with the community, to make sure no one is confused by constantly changing measures taken in response to the pandemic.

Coronavirus health champion and Islington councillor, Sue Lukes. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald PhotographyCoronavirus health champion and Islington councillor, Sue Lukes. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Covid-19 Health Champions will also keep an eye out for people who might need support, and ensure everyone has a reliable source of information to turn to.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme builds on the support many people in Islington have already been giving, by training volunteers online, for example about NHS Test and Trace or social distancing.

Islington’s community safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, who has signed up to become a Covid-19 champion herself, said: “People in Islington have been brilliant at looking out for each other and their communities during the pandemic. This training and the champion role offers extra help and guidance for what many people are already doing.”

Anyone aged over 18 who works or volunteers in Islington can get involved.

Find out more at islington.gov.uk/covidchampions.

