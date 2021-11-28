Could rising Covid rates put more pressure on the NHS this year - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A year ago Islington was facing Covid restrictions in a bid to protect the NHS from a possible patient surge.

But despite a higher rate of cases in the borough - compared to last autumn - and a new variant, there isn't any imminent sign of another lockdown.

Taking into consideration the Omicron variant, how does the situation look when compared to this time last year? We have looked at the data.

How many cases of Covid are being reported?

Covid cases in Islington are now significantly higher this month than during November 2020.

The most recent data shows that, on November 23, 87 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the borough.

In comparison, 50 cases were reported on the same date in 2020.

This trend is supported by the fact that a record high 116 cases were reported in Islington on November 15.

The peak number seen during November last year was 90 (reported on November 9).

What is the difference in Islington's infection rate?

The infection rate - calculated as the number of cases per 100,000 of the population - has more than doubled in Islington.

Last year on November 20, there were 129 cases per 100,000 people. On the same day in 2021 the rate was 262 cases per 100,000 people.

How many people are in hospital?

In terms of hospitalisations, the picture has remained positive in Islington.

As of the week ending November 18, zero beds were occupied by Covid patients in hospitals run by the Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust.

The situation was identical during the same period last year.

According to the data available, there have been no new hospital admissions this month.

How many people are dying of Covid?

Deaths have fallen this year.

Ten people in Islington died of Covid-19 during November 2020; so far, there have been three deaths this month.

It's important to note that the data for this month is incomplete.

How many people are vaccinated?

As of yesterday - Saturday, November 27 - 159,530 people in Islington have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 143,527 people have been double-jabbed.



