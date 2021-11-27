New Covid-19 vaccine centre opens on Holloway Road

A new vaccination centre has opened at Resource for London on Holloway Road - Credit: Islington Council

A new Covid-19 vaccination centre has opened in Islington to help locals protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

The walk-in centre, based in Resource for London on Holloway Road, is offering Pfizer vaccines to everyone aged 12 or over who is eligible for a first, second, third or booster dose of vaccine.

It will run tomorrow (November 28) from 10am to 4pm and on November 30, December 1 and December 2.

As a walk-in service, visitors do not need to make an appointment for a vaccine. They also do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to receive the free vaccine, and people will not be asked about their immigration status.

Islington Council’s executive member for community safety Cllr Sue Lukes said: “No one is safe until everyone is safe and we all need to protect those we care about.

"We have worked hard with our health partners so that people can easily access this new vaccination clinic at Resource for London, which is very close to nearby bus stops and tube stations.

“The winter season is here so it is vital that we protect everyone, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

"We all want to spend this holiday season with family and friends who we couldn’t be with last year, so let’s keep everyone safe and get regularly tested and get all the doses of the vaccine that we can."

Deborah Scott, University College London Hospital (UCLH) mass vaccination clinical lead, said: “It’s so important that everyone who is eligible is able to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

"That’s why, as well as our mass vaccination centre, we’ve been running an outreach programme that includes pop-up centres like this new one in Islington, where local people can come for their first, second, third or booster jabs."

The walk-in centre is at Resource for London, 356 Holloway Road, N7 6PA.

More clinic dates and further details will be updated on the Islington Council vaccinations page: https://www.islington.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-vaccinations