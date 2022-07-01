Call to get vaccinated amid Covid surge

With a national surge in Covid cases, Islington residents are being encouraged to get vaccinated, significantly reduce risks of serious illness, hospitalisation and long Covid.

Summer vaccination and advice clinics are being made available – including a new walk-in centre at West Library in July, and pop-up events at The Cally Festival and Soul in the City Festival.

Residents attending a walk-in site or event do not have to give their NHS number or their immigration status to get a Covid vaccine.

More than 6,500 Islington residents have had their first Covid-19 vaccine this year.

Jonathan O’Sullivan, acting director of public health for Islington Council, said: “Studies have shown that those people who are fully vaccinated are much less likely to experience serious illness or hospitalisation from Covid-19 than those who are unvaccinated, and up to 50% less likely to suffer long Covid symptoms if vaccinated.

“It’s not too late to get your Covid vaccinations and I would urge anyone with concerns or questions to visit a vaccination clinic to get the correct information direct from a health professional, and if they feel ready, to grab a jab whilst they’re there.”

Cllr Nurullah Turan, executive member for health and social care, said: “We continue to work with our health, voluntary and community partners to provide a range of walk-in opportunities during the summer, so residents can get vaccinations at a place and time that is convenient for them.

“The latest addition is our Covid vaccination and advice clinic at West Library throughout July. Residents who are 12 years old and above will be able to get any dose of vaccine at the clinic, which will also have an overseas desk for those residents wishing to register their overseas vaccines on the NHS website.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to help keep our communities safe, protecting ourselves and people most at risk from a virus that has not gone away, and is still causing serious illness and death.”

The West Library Covid vaccination clinic will open from July 5-30 on Tuesdays (9.30am-5pm), Thursdays (9.30am-5pm), Fridays (9.30am-4.30pm) and Saturdays (9.30am-4.30pm).

Find out more about Covid-19 and where to grab a jab in Islington at www.islington.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations, and book appointments through the NHS.