Islington GP surgery closed 'due to the coronavirus'

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website on Thursday. Archant

A GP surgery in Islington has been closed until Friday "due to the coronavirus".

Ritchie Street Health Centre is closed 'due to the coronavirus'. Picture: Google Ritchie Street Health Centre is closed 'due to the coronavirus'. Picture: Google

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website says: "Practice is closed until 14/02/2020 due to the coronavirus. Any patients that have the symptoms should call 111 and not come to the practice".

So far in the UK nine people have been diagnosed, the latest of which was in London.

The ninth patient is a Chinese woman in her late 20s or early 30s who lives in the capital. She flew into Heathrow from China at the weekend and called NHS 111 when she developed symptoms. She was tested in hospital on Sunday and returned home and was told to keep herself isolated. Officials are now trying to trace relatives, friends and anyone else she may have been in contact with in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Islington Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been contacted for comment.

