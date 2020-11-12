Islington GPs come together to host flu jab clinics
GPs in Islington are working together to host large flu jab clinics amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Islington GP Federation has brought together practices around the borough to put on the vaccination clinics at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and City and Islington College.
Thousands of vulnerable patients have already received their injection, which protects against the seasonal virus.
The venues are being provided for free through Islington’s Fairer Together partnership, with stewards from community organisations such as Manor Gardens Welfare Trust and Voluntary Action Islington.
In a statement, the Islington GP Federation said: “Flu can be a very dangerous infection. Every year the GPs and pharmacists of Islington vaccinate tens of thousands of those most at risk.
“It’s always a challenge, but this year, it was going to be even more difficult in the midst of the global pandemic with new rules around social distancing. That’s where the Islington GP Federation came in.”
The clinic is by invitation only - eligible people will receive a text message with a link to an online booking system.
