Covid-19: Research reveals Islington has third highest R number in country

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:00 PM December 17, 2021
UEA research reveals that Islington currently has the third highest R rate in the country

Research from the University of East Anglia has revealed that Islington currently has the third highest R rate in the country - Credit: PA Images

Islington currently has the third highest R number in the country, new research has revealed.

According to research from the University of East Anglia (UEA), Islington currently has an R number of 1.94 - meaning each person infected with Covid-19 in the borough will infect a further 1.94 people.

This reading of 1.94 is third only to Lambeth - 1.97 - and neighbours Hackney, whose 2.02 reading is the highest in England.

The research - released yesterday, December 16 - is based on figures up until Tuesday (December 14).

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread throughout Islington, the government has launched a vaccine booster drive in recent days to better protect people.

According to the latest figures, a total of 366,112 vaccinations have been administered in Islington - as of Wednesday (December 15).

Of these, 58,710 have been booster jabs - 23.1 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over.

London Live News
Coronavirus
Islington News

