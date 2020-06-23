Islington helpline supports 10,000 people during coronavirus lockdown

More than 10,000 people have sought help from an coronvirus helpline in Islington.

Since March 21, the We Are Islington helpline has been working with local charities, community groups, and mutual aid organisations to field calls from vulnerable and self-isolating people struggling during the lockdown.

It has supplied 2,000 people with food, 500 with medicine, 700 with financial support and 150 with wellbeing assistance, including four reports of domestic violence.

Islington Council’s executive member for community development Cllr Una O’Halloran said: “It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of the enormous community effort that has gone into supporting our most vulnerable residents through the We are Islington helpline and many other fantastic local projects.”

The We are Islington helpline is still available every day from 9am to 5pm on 020 7527 8222.

