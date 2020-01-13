Islington households braced for 1.99% council tax hike
PUBLISHED: 17:48 13 January 2020
Archant
Islington Council will hike council tax by 1.99 per cent to fund its budget proposals for this year.
The council tax rise adds an extra 45p per week to the average Band D property, with a market value between £68,001 and £88,000 (by 1991 figures).
But this doesn't include the Greater London Authority's precept: a levy funding City Hall's costs. The government's social care precept of 2pc will also be applied, adding an extra 45p per week to the average Band D property.
Finance chief Cllr Andy Hull said: "Despite having to make savings of almost £250m over the last 10 years because of continuing government cuts to local councils, we're determined to do everything we can to make Islington a fairer place.
"Our council tax support scheme currently helps more than 25,000 residents, and we are proud to continue providing the £100 discount for older residents, keep care leavers exempt from council tax until the age of 25 - and foster carers exempt completely."
Council tax went up by 2.99pc last year.