'Hopes to find glaucoma treatment' - Leading eyecare company sets up in Islington

Leading eyecare company Santen has chosen to base its first European research lab in Islington.

The Japanese firm is to set up at the Institute of Ophthalmology within University College London and research leading causes of blindness.

The lab will research whether zebrafish hold the key to treating, and even reversing, one of the leading causes of blindness.

Santen has also said an aim is to investigate how to prevent and reverse damage that glaucoma causes to the optic nerve and retina.

Will Lamb, research scientist at Santen-UCL, said: “Having completed my PhD with sponsorship from Santen at UCL, continuing to work collaboratively with the research leaders at the world-renowned UCL institute is an exciting next step.”

Najam Sharif, of Santen, added: “It is gratifying to recruit two dedicated post-doctoral scientists to launch this new research initiative in collaboration with the faculty at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology – to help discover innovative regenerative medicines to treat glaucoma.”