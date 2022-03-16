News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Health

'Hopes to find glaucoma treatment' - Leading eyecare company sets up in Islington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:06 PM March 16, 2022
Institute of Ophthalmology within University College London

Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London - Credit: Google Maps

Leading eyecare company Santen has chosen to base its first European research lab in Islington.  

The Japanese firm is to set up at the Institute of Ophthalmology within University College London and research leading causes of blindness.

The lab will research whether zebrafish hold the key to treating, and even reversing, one of the leading causes of blindness.

Santen has also said an aim is to investigate how to prevent and reverse damage that glaucoma causes to the optic nerve and retina. 

Will Lamb, research scientist at Santen-UCL, said: “Having completed my PhD with sponsorship from Santen at UCL, continuing to work collaboratively with the research leaders at the world-renowned UCL institute is an exciting next step.” 

Najam Sharif, of Santen, added: “It is gratifying to recruit two dedicated post-doctoral scientists to launch this new research initiative in collaboration with the faculty at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology – to help discover innovative regenerative medicines to treat glaucoma.”

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Tunnels at Maiden Lane Reservoir in Dartmouth Park

Discover north London's underground reservoir holding 67 million litres

Andrew Whitehead

Logo Icon
A new Italian restaurant has opened in Islington

Food and Drink

New Italian neighbourhood-style kitchen opens up on Islington Green

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Phones, tablets and laptops have been banned from the school grounds to combat cyber bullying at Acl

Moped crime

Police warn of phone snatching in Camden and Islington

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Artist impression Holloway prison site, Peabody plans to transform homes with a park, commercial site and women's building

Approval for plans to convert Holloway women's prison into 985 homes

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon