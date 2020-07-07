Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Islington has the lowest cumulative rate per 100,000 people of coronavirus cases in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At a Policy and Performance Scrutiny Committee on July 2, Islington Council confirmed as of June 26, there had been 541 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the borough.

This is 226 per 100,000 people – the lowest in London.

You may also want to watch:

Islington’s chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan said the authority, along with Camden Council, has been asked to be a positive case study informing the UK’s plan going forward.

She said: “The success to date in Islington and Camden has been an enormous effort from many parties, the council included and our partners, but most of all our residents.”

The number of Covid-related deaths in the borough peaked from April 4-10 at 42.

“We had thought, given how densely populated we are, that our risk would be higher, so the mitigations and actions we have taken have had to address those individual contexts,” she added.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Only two people in Islington have used test and trace system, council leader says