Islington youth theatre’s Coronavirus Time Capsule video diary goes global

PUBLISHED: 16:12 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 07 April 2020

Company Three member Renee doing a video diary.

Company Three member Renee doing a video diary.

Archant

Youngsters from across the world have responded to an Islington youth theatre’s Coronavirus Time Capsule project in which they provide a record of the pandemic from their perspective.

Company Three member Nissa doing a video diary.Company Three member Nissa doing a video diary.

Company Three, which is run out of Islington Central Library in Holloway Road, launched the weekly video diary last month.

The first broadcast was watched by thousands of people and after inviting others to take part, more than 125 groups from far flung countries like Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the US have signed up to do their own versions.

They will all receive the Coronavirus Time Capsule Blueprint guide, created by Company Three and theatre publishers Nick Hern Books, to help them.

Each week the youngsters take part in online workshops, do video tasks and have phone mentoring sessions, before publishing their video diaries on a Friday. The aim is to reduce isolation and anxiety by providing the young people with social connections during the lockdown.

Member Allegresse, 14, said: “The response makes me feel reassured because with everything that’s going there are still people who care what we have to say. It’s our generation who’s going to be in charge of what happens in our world and even though we are mainly controlled by adults it’s our world as well so it’s nice to know that people still care about what we think.”

Company Three launched in 2008 and supports young people aged 11 to 19.

Artistic director Ned Glasier said the theatre wanted to support teenagers who are missing out on “hugely significant moments” in their education and maybe finding the lockdown difficult.

“We are so inspired that so many people have signed up already and can’t wait to see what they make. This unprecedented global emergency should also be an opportunity for unprecedented global sharing, understanding and connection – and we hope that’s what this project offers teenagers everywhere.”

The Unicorn Theatre, the National Association of Youth Theatres and the Scottish Youth Theatre are helping to spread the word about the project.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Islington.

