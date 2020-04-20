Local Heroes: NHS worker leads coronavirus community support on Archway’s Elthorne Estate

For Sandi Phillips, helping the community doesn’t stop with her day job working in one of NHS central bookings offices.

In response to Covid-19, Ms Phillips has led and coordinated efforts to help the vulnerable throughout her community in Archway.

Working with local businesses, food banks, and individual volunteers, she aims to ensure nobody on the estate faces this hardship completely alone.

Ms Phillips said: “No help is too small. Not one person can do everything, it takes a lot of people collectively to do something.”

She organises the delivery of food parcels, care packages with handmade soaps and creams donated by an Archway artisan, and a shopping service for those left immobile in self-isolation.

Last week, Ms Phillips worked with caterers Mama Gee and Marley’s Vegan Eats to provide a Caribbean cooked meal for residents.

“It was heartwarming to see some elderly residents coming out of their homes just to wave,” she said. “We, of course, quickly ushered them into the safety of their homes with their meal, but they were just so desperate to see a friendly face.

“It really is the small things that go such a long way.”

