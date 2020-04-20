Search

Advanced search

Local Heroes: NHS worker leads coronavirus community support on Archway’s Elthorne Estate

PUBLISHED: 14:39 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 20 April 2020

Sandi Phillips.

Sandi Phillips.

Archant

For Sandi Phillips, helping the community doesn’t stop with her day job working in one of NHS central bookings offices.

In response to Covid-19, Ms Phillips has led and coordinated efforts to help the vulnerable throughout her community in Archway.

Working with local businesses, food banks, and individual volunteers, she aims to ensure nobody on the estate faces this hardship completely alone.

Ms Phillips said: “No help is too small. Not one person can do everything, it takes a lot of people collectively to do something.”

She organises the delivery of food parcels, care packages with handmade soaps and creams donated by an Archway artisan, and a shopping service for those left immobile in self-isolation.

Last week, Ms Phillips worked with caterers Mama Gee and Marley’s Vegan Eats to provide a Caribbean cooked meal for residents.

“It was heartwarming to see some elderly residents coming out of their homes just to wave,” she said. “We, of course, quickly ushered them into the safety of their homes with their meal, but they were just so desperate to see a friendly face.

“It really is the small things that go such a long way.”

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Islington.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24